Russia peacekeepers carry out peacekeeping tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia peacekeepers carry out peacekeeping tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


MOSCOW. – The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are monitoring the implementation of the agreements reached on the ceasefire and hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), reported the press service of the Russian defense ministry.

No violations have been reported in the past month, and individual incidents have been resolved on the spot through joint trilateral efforts.

Also, the Russian peacekeepers have accompanied more than 400 pilgrims to the Armenian monasteries of Amaras and Gandzasar.

The safe passage of 73 Azerbaijani convoys through the Lachin corridor was ensured, too.

The military doctors of the peacekeeping contingent have provided quality medical assistance to more than 1,000 local residents.

The servicemen of the Russian center for humanitarian response have carried out 11 humanitarian actions, with the participation of charitable organizations, to help the internally displaced persons and disadvantaged families. About three tons of humanitarian aid has been provided to them.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh continues to carry out peacekeeping tasks in the region—and in accordance with the agreements reached earlier.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
