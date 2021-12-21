Armenia ombudsman: Hate speech has no relation to freedom of speech

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia has published a video about negative consequences of hate speech, stressing that it has no relation to freedom of speech, the Human Rights Defender informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This awareness-raising video on combating hate speech has been prepared in the framework of the project “Strengthening the access to justice through non-judiciary redress mechanisms for victims of discrimination, hate crime and hate speech,” funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe and implemented by the Council of Europe in their Partnership for Good Governance II.
The message of the video is that all of us should live together as a united and democratic society that respects everyone’s human dignity and rights.