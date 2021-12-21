News
Vahe Hakobyan, Seyed Mahdi Farshadan emphasize development of Meghri Free Economic Zone of Armenia
Vahe Hakobyan, Seyed Mahdi Farshadan emphasize development of Meghri Free Economic Zone of Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Vahe Hakobyan, on Monday met with the members of the delegation led by the head of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Majlis (parliament) of Iran, Seyed Mahdi Farshadan, the NA informed.

Vahe Hakobyan highlighted the friendly relations of Armenia with Iran.

Farshadan informed that they had effective meetings and discussions in parliament. He highlighted the development of the economic ties between the two countries.

Touching upon the amount of trade between the two countries, the head of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Majlis noted that at this moment it is $350 million. He expressed hope that as a result of joint work, it would be possible to make this amount reach up to $1 billion.

Also, it was noted that in 2022 it is planned to repair the Meghri Customs Point of Armenia and comply it with international standards.

Both sides emphasized the development of Meghri Free Economic Zone.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
