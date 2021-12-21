News
Ruling majority faction boycotting Mayor Marutyan-led session of Yerevan city council
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The regular session of the Yerevan Council of Elders scheduled for Tuesday has not convened yet, as the ruling majority "My Step" Faction is boycotting the sitting.

Mayor Hayk Marutyan stated that since there is no quorum, he announces a half-hour break, after which they will try to convene the session again, and if there is a quorum, the session will start.

The "My Step" Faction had issued a statement Monday informing that it will boycott today's city council session.

A session of the Yerevan Council of Elders will be held Wednesday, on the agenda of which is the municipal council’s draft decision on expressing no confidence in Mayor Hayk.
