137 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 137 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 343,845 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,914 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,494 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 329, the total respective number so far is 329,128, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,309—a drop by 204 from the previous day.

And 5,932 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,503,039 such tests have been performed to date.