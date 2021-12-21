2 more persons die of coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – Two more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
A total of 261 coronavirus tests were conducted Monday in Artsakh, and from which 14 new cases of this disease were confirmed.
At present, 84 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 19 patients are in critical condition while 41 others, including young people—in severe condition.
A total of 30,640 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,683 of them have come back positive.