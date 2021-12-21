Pashinyan to Macron: Armenia stands with you and friendly France

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on his birthday. The message reads as follows, in particular:
"(…) on behalf of myself and the Armenian people, I wish you unwavering will, strength, and unshakable faith to lead the French people to new victorious horizons.
I assure [you] that in this high mission Armenia stands with you and friendly France, ready to defend the shared values, universal rights, and civilizational heritage that unite us.
Allow me to express hope that coming year will bring new achievements to our friendly peoples—for the benefit of the success of all joint programs of Armenia and France."