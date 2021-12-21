Armenia revenue committee: Large drug smuggling exposed

A large drug smuggling has been exposed in Armenia, the State Revenue Committee (SRC) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Accordingly, a Brazilian citizen and the latter’s luggage, arriving at Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport on the Sao Paulo-Dubai-Yerevan flight, were subjected to customs control.
As a result, two packages of cocaine were found in a secret compartment of the luggage. This drug weighed 1,721 grams, and the market value of this batch is over $600,000.
The SRC prepared materials on the incident, this foreigner was taken from the Zvartnots airport to the SRC Investigation Department, and later was arrested.
A criminal case has been filed.