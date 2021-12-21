Russia, Turkey discuss current situation in Syria

During the Astana talks, special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev told the Turkish side about the need to solve the issue of Syria’s territorial integrity, RIA Novosti reports.
According to him, all the parties are interested in the stabilization of the situation in Syria, for which reason the guarantor countries (Iran, Russia, Turkey) are talking about their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Russian delegation led by Lavrentiev has already held bilateral talks with the delegations of the Syrian and Iranian governments.
After talks with Lavrentiev, the head of the Iranian delegation told reporters that the stances of Moscow and Tehran on the developments of events in Syria are close.