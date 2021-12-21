News
Karen Vardanyan donates 11 medical equipment worth 100 million drams to ‘Muratsan’ hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


“Muratsan” University Hospital has been equipped with the modern medical equipment: mobile X-ray machine, neonatal therapeutic hypothermia and artificial respiratory devices, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), infant radiant warmer, electroencephalography monitoring system.

To enable the high level care and treatment of newborns in the pediatric intensive care unit of the hospital, benefactor Karen Vardanyan donated 11 new Japanese and European modern life-saving medical equipment.

The total budget of the program is 100 million drams.
