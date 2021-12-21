News
Armenia President, Japan Ambassador discuss current agenda of Armenian-Japanese relations
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Masanori Fukushima.

President Sarkissian and Ambassador Fukushima exchanged views on the current agenda of the Armenian-Japanese relations, the opportunities for deepening the cooperation in various sectors and particularly stated that there is great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the sectors of high technology, energy, education and culture.

The parties also touched upon regional issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
