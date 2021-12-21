Armenia President congratulates Emmanuel Macron

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today congratulated President of France Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of his birthday. The congratulatory message reads as follows:
“I value your personal contributions to the strengthening of the friendly relations between Armenia and France and the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation.
There is major potential for further expansion of the centuries-old friendship of the Armenian and French peoples, the high-level dialogue of our countries and the existing partnership.
Armenia highly appreciates the efforts that France, as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, is consistently making for strengthening of lasting peace and stability in the region, and particularly your involvement.
What deserves special appreciation is France’s attention toward the issues on Armenian prisoners of war, protection of the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh that is now under the control of Azerbaijan, as well as provision of major assistance to the Armenians of Artsakh.”