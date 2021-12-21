Pashinyan: Armenia, Georgia have potential to expand cooperation in telecommunications, high tech, cybersecurity

Our countries have great potential to expand cooperation in the fields of digitalization, telecommunications, high technology, cyber security, postal services and startups. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his speech at the Tbilisi session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.

“We offer our Georgian partners to examine the opportunities of opening a branch of TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Georgia.

Speaking about cooperation in the field of healthcare, I must mention that Armenia and Georgia have been actively cooperating since the beginning of the pandemic. Due to the exchange of experience, we managed to carry out a number of joint preventive actions. I think that in this area it is necessary to continue to develop the partnership between the two countries' emergency management systems in the field of healthcare and cross-border cooperation, as well as the provision of mutual assistance in emergency medical cases.

I am pleased to note that active contacts in the fields of education and science are entering a practical phase. Based on the proposal of the Georgian side, the Armenian side has already begun to carry out relevant work, which will facilitate the inclusion of teachers teaching Armenian language and literature in Georgian secondary schools in the certification process, which aims to improve the qualification of specialists. In turn, we will consider the possibility of implementing joint Georgian language programs in Armenia, expecting the support of Georgian partners in this issue. We are interested in increasing the scope and volume of Georgian language teaching in Armenia, we think that it will be a very logical continuation of our relations if we achieve concrete results in this area.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize the importance of developing opportunities for the implementation of joint educational and research programs in the field of education, particularly in the field of higher education, both in bilateral and international cooperation formats. I hope that we will be able to cooperate effectively on the maintenance and development of the physical infrastructure of public schools teaching in Armenian. At the same time, I would like to emphasize that it is very important for us that the Armenians of Georgia fully master the Georgian language, as our perception is that the Armenian community of Georgia must continue to remain a factor contributing to stability, unity and solidarity in Georgia. The stability and development of Georgia is more than important for us.

It is important for our countries to expand cooperation in the field of culture, as our peoples can present rich cultural heritage and potential to each other, while cooperation in the humanitarian field is particularly important for ensuring the continuity of friendly traditions between the two peoples. At the same time, I am convinced that we need to develop a qualitatively new agenda for Armenian-Georgian cultural relations, that is, to shift from a purely participatory framework to the field of joint cultural initiatives, including the joint applications for cooperation with international organizations. I am glad that there is already an active dialogue in this direction.

Speaking about cultural cooperation, I would like to thank our Georgian colleagues for the renovation of the new building of the Petros Adamian State Armenian Drama Theater in Tbilisi, as well as for the continuous support to the troupe.

Considering the already signed ‘Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of Georgia on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism,’ the structures responsible for tourism development of the two countries should continue their efforts to ensure effective cooperation, in particular, through developing joint packages by travel agencies. In this context, we offer our Georgian partners to develop an action plan to strengthen the Armenian-Georgian cooperation in the field of tourism. This idea is not new, we have talked, we should encourage our tourism organizations to introduce joint packages to the market, that is, the direction should not be Armenia or Georgia, but the direction should be Armenia-Georgia, Georgia-Armenia at once. With a record high in 2019, our experience showed that this type of cooperation is very effective, can bring results.

In order to further develop cooperation in the field of sports and youth, it is necessary to intensify the organization of joint training camps for national teams of different sports, joint trainings in Armenia and Georgia, and seminars for sport doctors and coaches.

Decentralized cooperation between the regions of Armenia and Georgia also has great opportunities for development. In this context, the possibility of further involvement in various cross-border cooperation programs funded by international organizations should also be considered.

Mr. Prime Minister, if you are not against the idea, I think, for example, that at the level of the heads of our border regions, we can also create an opportunity for some cooperation, trying to ensure the development of our relations at all levels.

I also see great potential in the field of ecology, given that global environmental challenges are transnational in nature. Addressing them requires expanding international cooperation, joining efforts at the global and regional levels.

Concluding my speech, I would like to thank all the participants of the session of the Intergovernmental Commission for making the session a reality and for the effective work. I am convinced that the agreements reached based on the results of the session will give a new impetus to our bilateral cooperation in all possible directions,” the Armenian PM added.