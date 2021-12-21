News
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case trial resumes with recess
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case trial resumes with recess
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The court session on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—resumed Tuesday, but immediately went on recess.

Kocharyan's lawyers had not yet come for this session, which started at 1pm.

In that connection, presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan announced a recess.

But after the arrival of defense lawyers Hayk Alumyan and Hovhannes Khudoyan, the court hearing continued.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
