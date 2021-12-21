Yerevan municipal council session not convened

The fourth sitting of the seventh session of the Yerevan Council of Elders was not convened Tuesday due to the lack of quorum.
Mayor Hayk Marutyan had announced a half-hour recess so that all council members could come during that and if there were a quorum then, the sitting would take place.
But there was no quorum half an hour later, too, and Marutyan announced that the sitting was not convened.
The ruling majority "My Step" Faction is boycotting this sitting.
And a session of the Yerevan Council of Elders will be held Wednesday, on the agenda of which is the municipal council’s draft decision on expressing no confidence in Mayor Marutyan.