Armenia National Security Service launches criminal case on fight in parliament

The Investigation Department of the National Security Service of Armenia has opened a criminal case—on the grounds of "hooliganism combined with violence against a person committed by a group of individuals or an organized group”—in connection with the incident that had occurred in the National Assembly (NA). Lawyer Benik Galstyan wrote about this on Facebook.
On December 7, a fight had taken place in the NA between pro-government MPs Hrachya Hakobyan—who is also the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—, Sisak Gabrielyan, Vahagn Aleksanyan and Armen Khachatryan, and opposition lawmakers’ assistants Sevak Nazaryan, Taron Ghazaryan and Gerasim Vardanyan.