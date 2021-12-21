News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Armenia National Security Service launches criminal case on fight in parliament
Armenia National Security Service launches criminal case on fight in parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Investigation Department of the National Security Service of Armenia has opened a criminal case—on the grounds of "hooliganism combined with violence against a person committed by a group of individuals or an organized group”—in connection with the incident that had occurred in the National Assembly (NA). Lawyer Benik Galstyan wrote about this on Facebook.

On December 7, a fight had taken place in the NA between pro-government MPs Hrachya Hakobyan—who is also the brother-in-law of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—, Sisak Gabrielyan, Vahagn Aleksanyan and Armen Khachatryan, and opposition lawmakers’ assistants Sevak Nazaryan, Taron Ghazaryan and Gerasim Vardanyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition party leader detained
The Investigative Committee provided details…
 Armenia revenue committee: Large drug smuggling exposed
The market value of this batch is over $600,000…
 Armenia opposition 'With Honor' faction leader visits Vanadzor mayoral candidate at penitentiary institution
“Mamikon asked me to...
 Armenia ex-Prosecutor General's house in Aragatsotn Province robbed
According to shamshyan.com, the...
 Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office reports reason for destruction of helicopter
According to the statement, based on...
 Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting judge to disciplinary liability
On Nov. 29, the Supreme Judicial Council...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos