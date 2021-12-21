15th attempt to elect Armenia legislature committee deputy chair also fails

The "Civil Contract" Faction has not nominated a candidate instead of the opposition for the post of Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia. The chairman of the committee, “Civil Contract” MP Andranik Kocharyan stated about during Tuesday’s special session of this committee—and on the election of its deputy chair.
The parliamentary opposition, represented by the "Armenia" and "With Honor" Factions, has nominated MP Artur Ghazinyan for this position every time.
Ghazinyan, like the other representatives of the opposition, was not present at this session either.
"The ‘Armenia’ Faction has not nominated a new candidate. Thus, according to the law on the rules of procedure of the National Assembly, the right to nominate a candidate would be transferred to the majority [faction]. In this case, we are talking about 'Civil Contract,'" said the chair of this committee.
At the same time, Kocharyan noted that the ruling majority faction has more than once tried to reach a consensus with the opposition, but all attempts have failed.
"Nonetheless, if that does not happen, the ‘Civil Contract’ will nominate its candidate at the next special session of the committee," Kocharyan stressed.
Thus, the 15th attempt to elect the deputy chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security also failed.