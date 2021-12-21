Members of Armenia ruling party boycott first session of Council of Elders in Aparan

Deputies of Iranian Majles visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Yerevan main Christmas tree to be lighted Thursday

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Ruling power lawmaker: Azerbaijan servicemen’s capture by Armenia soldiers is deterrent for Baku

Ruling force MP: Armenia envoy for dialogue with Turkey will have quite representative apparatus

Vladimir Putin: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh has improved thanks to Russian peacekeepers

Armenia premier’s working visit to Georgia concludes

Russia, Turkey discuss current situation in Syria

Russia deputy PM to arrive in Armenia today

Armenia President congratulates Emmanuel Macron

15th attempt to elect Armenia legislature committee deputy chair also fails

Armenia National Security Service launches criminal case on fight in parliament

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: It is state’s duty to ensure MP Gevorgyan's participation in PACE work

Armenia opposition party leader detained

Armenia PM: Route connecting Persian Gulf to Black Sea can boost regional cooperation

Yerevan municipal council session not convened

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case trial resumes with recess

Pashinyan: Armenia, Georgia have potential to expand cooperation in telecommunications, high tech, cybersecurity

Armenia revenue committee: Large drug smuggling exposed

Pashinyan to Macron: Armenia stands with you and friendly France

Karen Vardanyan donates 11 medical equipment worth 100 million drams to ‘Muratsan’ hospital

2 more persons die of coronavirus in Artsakh

Vahe Hakobyan, Seyed Mahdi Farshadan emphasize development of Meghri Free Economic Zone of Armenia

World gold prices dropping

137 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Zas: CSTO supports Armenia steps to resolve situation through political means

Russia peacekeepers carry out peacekeeping tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ombudsman: Hate speech has no relation to freedom of speech

Ruling majority faction boycotting Mayor Marutyan-led session of Yerevan city council

Biden family has new first puppy

World oil prices on the rise

Armenia, Georgia PMs arrive at their working dinner in Tbilisi via cable car (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia authorities doing everything to appoint their people as community leaders

US says it will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapon

Newspaper: If Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders meet again this year, it will be final

Elon Musk announces he will pay more than $11bn in taxes this year

Armenia Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan awarded Order of Friendship

US Department of State advises citizens not to travel to Ukraine 'due to increased threats from Russia'

"My Step" faction of Yerevan Council of Elders to not participate in tomorrow's session 'due to political crisis'

Armenia, Georgia will try to boost trade turnover to $ 1 bln - PMs sign protocol

MOD: Armenian soldiers return 2 detained border trespassers of Azerbaijani army through Russia's mediation

Yerevan hosts event dedicated to 9th anniversary of European Youth Parliament-Armenia

Russia IrAero airline company permitted to organize flights to and from Moscow and Varanda

Photo of Turkish minister with commander who sent terrorists to Karabakh sparks great reaction

France welcomes Armenia's and Turkey's appointment of envoys for normalization of relations

Armenia Investigative Committee: All 10 POWs returned yesterday have been interviewed

Armenia Deputy PM delivers speech at session of Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission in Tbilisi

Yazidi leaders urge world to prevent genocide at hands of Turkey

Armenia President congratulates Emir of Qatar on occasion of National Day

Turkey and Qatar officials to leave for Kabul to consider operation of airport with Taliban

Armenia Central Bank, KfW sign loan contract for 3rd phase of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Lending Program

NEWS.am daily digest: 20.12.21

Armenian MFA: Public will be properly informed about periods for meeting of Armenia's and Turkey's envoys

Armenia opposition 'With Honor' faction leader visits Vanadzor mayoral candidate at penitentiary institution

Armenia ex-Prosecutor General's house in Aragatsotn Province robbed

Iranian Majlis Speaker sends official invitation to Armenia Parliament Speaker visit Iran

Armenia 1st President, Russia Ambassador discuss regional developments

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office reports reason for destruction of helicopter

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus hold joint snipers’ exercises

London declares state of emergency due to Omicron variant

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Opposition MP: Turkey perceived Armenia authorities’ wording as concession on Genocide issue

Garibashvili considers Georgia-Armenia relations ‘ideal’

Armenia PM: We do not want to say one thing inside, say another thing outside, then fall into trap of that difference

Dollar drops again in Armenia

Azerbaijanis pompously open filling station on Goris-Kapan motorway

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting judge to disciplinary liability

Armenia deputy justice minister sacked

Armenia PM appoints new deputy head of State Supervision Service

Yerevan ex-mayor, ex-minister Gagik Beglaryan and his family involved in case of civil forfeiture of illegal assets

Cavusoglu: Turkey's goal is to implement ‘Zangezur project’

Armenia, Georgia premiers discuss developments in South Caucasus (PHOTOS)

Opposition MP: Armenia troops’ withdrawal document was signed by ex-defense minister, Russia defense minister

Stanislav Zas to arrive in Armenia to discuss situation in zone of responsibility of CSTO

Azerbaijani MP proposes to 'open casinos in Karabakh and Zangezur'

Armenia opposition MP: Goris-Kapan road section came under Azerbaijan control on basis of earlier signed document

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTOS)

Iran FM to visit Azerbaijan

Lawyer: Azerbaijan confirms data on about 50 captured Armenians

Karabakh President meets with representatives of ‘ARF-Dashnaktsutyun’ and ‘Justice’ factions of parliament

Covid-related quarantine conditions to be considerably eased in Artsakh

World oil prices falling

Normalization of Turkey’s relations with Armenia will be agreed with Azerbaijan, Cavusoglu repeats

Armenia PM to head for Georgia on working visit

Russia peacekeepers destroy explosive devices found in Karabakh

72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Opposition MP: Most dangerous part of ‘normalization’ of Armenia-Turkey relations is not selecting envoy

Netherlands ban sale of anti-5G pendants, bracelets

New robotic food delivery service is introduced at US airport

China new rocket for crewed moon missions to launch around 2026

US State Department welcomes release of 10 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan

Macron on 10 Armenian POWs’ return to homeland from Azerbaijan: I want to salute decisive action of EU

Armenia main clock is 80 years old

Iran to export agricultural products to Russia via Caspian Sea, bypassing Azerbaijan

Next meeting of ‘3+3’ platform on South Caucasus may be held in Turkey

Elderly man found dead in downtown Yerevan building

4 killed in light-plane crash in Australia

13 people killed in clashes in Guatemala

Iran, Azerbaijan FMs exchange views on latest developments