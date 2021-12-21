Ruling force MP: Armenia envoy for dialogue with Turkey will have quite representative apparatus

Ruben Rubinyan has other advantages, too, besides age. He is a good vice-speaker of the National Assembly. Andranik Kocharyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and an MP of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction in the NA, said this Tuesday to reporters—and commenting on Rubinyan's appointment as Armenia's special envoy for dialogue with Turkey.
Besides, as Kocharyan noted, the aforesaid NA deputy speaker from the ruling majority previously held the post of Deputy Foreign Minister.
"The matter is not only in that. I am sure that Rubinyan will have a quite representative apparatus which will enable negotiating on all the issues mentioned earlier," the ruling force MP emphasized.
But Kocharyan did not mention Rubinyan's other professional merits.
To note, critics point to young Ruben Rubinyan's lack of experience in negotiating.