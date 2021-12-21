News
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: It is state’s duty to ensure MP Gevorgyan's participation in PACE work
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: It is state’s duty to ensure MP Gevorgyan's participation in PACE work
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


It is the duty of the state to ensure Armen Gevorgyan's participation in the work of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). This was announced by the second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, during the consideration—at court session on the criminal case against Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Gevorgyan who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—of the motion for allowing Gevorgyan to head for Strasbourg, France, to attend the PACE Winter Session.

The former president recalled that the court had previously disallowed such a motion, but at that time the situation was different, as Gevorgyan's parliamentary mandate had not been approved by the PACE yet.

"Now the situation is different," Kocharyan added.

Speaking about the prosecution’s interpretations of the Constitutional Court decision related to the parliamentary immunity and criminal prosecution of MPs, Kocharyan said: "I am surprised by the absurd interpretations on the decision of the Constitutional Court."

Here the prosecution objected, and the court sustained the objection.

"When they compare the participation in the PACE with the work sitting in the cabinet, I cannot interpret otherwise. Is 'absurd' also a bad expression? But that word is exactly how I can describe such a situation. It is the duty of this country to ensure Gevorgyan's participation [in the PACE work]," Robert Kocharyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
