ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia Ombudsman, UNICEF release teacher's guide about children's rights
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, through cooperation the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has released a teacher’s guide entitled “Let’s Learn About the Rights of the Child”.

As reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender, by the order of the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, the guide is recommended as a book for training in schools.

Children need to be informed about their rights and the opportunities to exercise those rights, in which case they will be able to properly exercise their rights, protect the rights of other children and not let them be violated, as well as be responsible in situations and for their own line of conduct.

The guide presents frequent situations associated with children’s rights and, through questions and answers and discussions, provides the opportunity to learn about the rights of children, as well as find solutions for specific situations that are in the best interests of the child.

