Vladimir Putin: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh has improved thanks to Russian peacekeepers

Thanks to the presence of Russian peacekeepers, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has improved. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared during the enlarged meeting of the advisory board of the Ministry of Defense of Russia on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reports.
“Our peacekeepers have been helping maintain stability in Nagorno-Karabakh for a year now. To a great extent, thanks to their efforts, the humanitarian situation has improved, the territories of several regions have been demined, social infrastructures have been restored, and historical and cultural monuments have been preserved,” he said.