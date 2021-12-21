News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Vladimir Putin: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh has improved thanks to Russian peacekeepers
Vladimir Putin: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh has improved thanks to Russian peacekeepers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Thanks to the presence of Russian peacekeepers, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has improved. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared during the enlarged meeting of the advisory board of the Ministry of Defense of Russia on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reports.

“Our peacekeepers have been helping maintain stability in Nagorno-Karabakh for a year now. To a great extent, thanks to their efforts, the humanitarian situation has improved, the territories of several regions have been demined, social infrastructures have been restored, and historical and cultural monuments have been preserved,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ruling power lawmaker: Azerbaijan servicemen’s capture by Armenia soldiers is deterrent for Baku
If the Azerbaijanis decide to repeat such attempts in the future…
 Zas: CSTO supports Armenia steps to resolve situation through political means
As per the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization…
 Russia peacekeepers carry out peacekeeping tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh
No violations have been reported in the past month, and individual incidents have been resolved on the spot through joint trilateral efforts…
 Armenia 1st President, Russia Ambassador discuss regional developments
During the meeting, the parties...
 Azerbaijanis pompously open filling station on Goris-Kapan motorway
The opening was held on...
 Cavusoglu: Turkey's goal is to implement ‘Zangezur project’
"Turkey will do its best to implement these projects," the FM added…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos