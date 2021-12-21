Russia deputy PM to arrive in Armenia today

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who is one of the co-chairs of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan working group on the reopening of regional communications, will represent Russia at a meeting of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation starting Tuesday in Yerevan, RFE/RL Armenian Service reported.
The office of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, who is representing Armenia in the aforesaid trilateral working group, informed that issues related to regional communications will not be discussed during Overchuk's visit to Armenia, and that solely the Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda will be the topic of this meeting.