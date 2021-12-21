News
Members of Armenia ruling party boycott first session of Council of Elders in Aparan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Head of Aparan town Karen Yeghiazaryan took an oath of office during the first session of the newly elected Council of Elders of Aparan on Monday.

Pastinfo newspaper reports that the members of the newly elected Council of Elders representing Civil Contract Party boycotted the first session, but Karen Yeghiazaryan also congratulated the elected members of the political party while taking oath of office.

Based on the results of the local self-government elections held on Dec. 5, the “Karen Yeghiazaryan” alliance of political parties won in Aparan, garnering 66.70% of the votes. The Council of Elders has 21 members, 14 of which represent the “Karen Yeghiazaryan” Alliance, and the other 7 represent Civil Contract Party.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
