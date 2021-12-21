News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Japan hangs three suicide bomber convicts
Japan hangs three suicide bomber convicts
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Three suicide bomber convicts have been hanged in Japan. This is the first death penalty in the past two years amid the growing criticism of human rights organizations, AP reports.

Yasutaka Fudzishiro, one of the three suicide bombers, was declared guilty for killing seven people and burning a house down in 2004, and the other two — Tomoaki Takanezava and Mitsunori Onogava — were convicted for killing two employees in a pinball salon.

In Japan, death penalties are carried out secretly, and prisoners aren’t informed about the time of their death penalties until they are carried out. Since 2007, Japan has started releasing the names of those who have been subject to death penalties and certain details about their respective crimes, but the information is still limited.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan files report to incumbent Attorney General
The General Department of...
 Armenia National Security Service launches criminal case on fight in parliament
On the grounds of "hooliganism combined with violence against a person committed by a group of individuals or an organized group”…
 Armenia opposition party leader detained
The Investigative Committee provided details…
 Armenia revenue committee: Large drug smuggling exposed
The market value of this batch is over $600,000…
 Armenia opposition 'With Honor' faction leader visits Vanadzor mayoral candidate at penitentiary institution
“Mamikon asked me to...
 Armenia ex-Prosecutor General's house in Aragatsotn Province robbed
According to shamshyan.com, the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos