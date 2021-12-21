Japan hangs three suicide bomber convicts

Three suicide bomber convicts have been hanged in Japan. This is the first death penalty in the past two years amid the growing criticism of human rights organizations, AP reports.
Yasutaka Fudzishiro, one of the three suicide bombers, was declared guilty for killing seven people and burning a house down in 2004, and the other two — Tomoaki Takanezava and Mitsunori Onogava — were convicted for killing two employees in a pinball salon.
In Japan, death penalties are carried out secretly, and prisoners aren’t informed about the time of their death penalties until they are carried out. Since 2007, Japan has started releasing the names of those who have been subject to death penalties and certain details about their respective crimes, but the information is still limited.