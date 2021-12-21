News
Armenia ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan files report to incumbent Attorney General
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Former Prosecutor General of Armenia Aghvan Hovsepyan has filed a report to the Prosecutor General of Armenia, Armenian News-NEWS.am learned from Hovsepyan’s advocate Erik Aleksanyan.

The General Department of Criminal Police of the Police of Armenia has received the report filed by former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan in regard to the article that ARMBLOG released under the title “Raped Siranush, and then murdered with his personal weapon, after which Aghvan’s driver buried her in cement, new criminal offenses committed by Aghvan Hovsepyan are becoming clear to see, details”.

The article has already been removed from the website. Materials are being prepared.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
