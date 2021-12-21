Sarkissian to Pecresse: During war we were convinced once again that France is our real friend

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia on Tuesday received Valerie Pecresse, President of the Ile-de-France Regional Council of France, and the delegation led by her, the President's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Welcoming Pecresse’s visit to Armenia, President Sarkissian noted that the people of the country view France and the French people as good friends because they have stood with the Armenian people in the latter’s most difficult times.
"Today is also a very sensitive period for Armenia. After the [coronavirus] pandemic and the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last year], we are going through difficulties," Sarkissian noted.
"During the war we were convinced once again that France is our real friend," he added.
Noting that this is her third visit to Armenia, Pecresse, in turn, said that in recent years, effective cooperation has been carried between Ile-de-France and a number of communities and provinces of Armenia. She stressed that the Armenian community in France—and in particular, in Ile-de-France—is closely following the events unrolling in Armenia, and that the people of France want to support the Armenian people as much as possible.
"Today, as you noted, France wants to participate in the peace process and help friendly Armenia to stand up and be resilient," she added.
The interlocutors reflected on the post-war situation, current humanitarian issues, and the preservation of the Armenian Christian and historical and cultural heritage in the territories now under the control of Azerbaijan.
They exchanged views also on expanding cooperation and future-oriented plans.