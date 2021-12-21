News
Armen Sarkissian receives India Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for development of bilateral relations and the new directions for partnership. They also stated that Armenia and India have great potential for deepening of cooperation and can implement mutually beneficial programs in a number of sectors, particularly new technologies, science, education, culture and tourism.

The Armenian president and India’s Ambassador also touched upon regional issues.
