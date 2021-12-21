News
Tuesday
December 21
Armenia health minister receives leaders of several Russian companies
Armenia health minister receives leaders of several Russian companies
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

Within the scope of cooperation between Armenia and Russia, Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan today received the leaders and representatives of a number of assistive technology firms from Russia. Among the attendees of the meeting was Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Armenia Anna Donchenko.

As reported the Armenian Ministry of Health, the guests presented the activities of their respective companies, particularly the successes of the orthosis and prosthesis services in various countries, and touched upon the proposals for development of cooperation in prospective directions in the healthcare sector.

“The close cooperation will provide the opportunity to deepen the Armenian-Russian relations with respect to new technologies and new ideas that will create preconditions to achieve major achievements in the healthcare system,” Anahit Avanesyan stated.

A bilateral agreement was reached to consider more thoroughly the scope of cooperation for implementation of mutually beneficial programs through the use of new technologies, including through reciprocal visits.
