Putin, Macron discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict

Presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
“During an exchange of views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the parties expressed satisfaction with the efforts being made to stabilize the situation, establish a peaceful life and restore economic and transport links in the region. They stated that Russia and France are acting to solve the issues and intend to act in tune,” the Kremlin stated in its press release following the phone conversation of the two heads of states.