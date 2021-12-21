EU Special Representative welcomes handover of 2 Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has welcomed the transfer of two Azerbaijani servicemen by the Armenian authorities.
“We welcome the handover of two Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia yesterday. An important humanitarian gesture that strengthens confidence,” he tweeted.
As reported earlier, on Dec. 18, at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Armenian servicemen apprehended two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan who had trespassed the border.
On Dec. 20, for humanitarian considerations and through mediation of the Russian Federation, the two servicemen were returned to the Azerbaijani side.