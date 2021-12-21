News
Tuesday
December 21
News
EU Special Representative welcomes handover of 2 Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia
EU Special Representative welcomes handover of 2 Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has welcomed the transfer of two Azerbaijani servicemen by the Armenian authorities.

“We welcome the handover of two Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia yesterday. An important humanitarian gesture that strengthens confidence,” he tweeted.

As reported earlier, on Dec. 18, at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, Armenian servicemen apprehended two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan who had trespassed the border.

On Dec. 20, for humanitarian considerations and through mediation of the Russian Federation, the two servicemen were returned to the Azerbaijani side.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
