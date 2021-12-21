Georgians holding demonstration demanding Saakashvili's release in Tbilisi

Citizens of Tbilisi are holding a demonstration demanding the release of former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili.
According to InterpressNews, with signs reading “My President, Happy Birthday, Don’t Give Up”, the Unified National Movement is holding its demonstration on Rustaveli Avenue with the slogan “Freedom to Misha”.
On the opposite side of the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, political leaders have set up a platform and are giving speeches addressed to the demonstrators.
As member of the national movement Nugzar Tsiklauri reported to InterpressNews, the citizens will continue the demonstration so long as the political persecution is not over, and the current demand is the release of Mikheil Saakashvili.