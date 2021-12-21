Armenia FM receives Ile-de-France's Regional Council president, humanitarian issues discussed

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan today received the delegation led by President of the Regional Council of Ile-de-France Valerie Pecresse, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
With satisfaction, the parties highlighted the high level of the special relations between Armenia and France that are hinged on mutual trust, respect and understanding of the two countries and peoples. They attached importance to the ongoing intensification of interactions between Armenia and France and underscored the role of decentralized cooperation, including the cooperation between Yerevan and Ile-de-France.
The Armenian foreign minister also stated that one of the priorities for the development of relations is further expansion of the cooperation in trade and economy, adding that a major step towards this was the signing of a roadmap for economic cooperation during his recent visit to France.
During the meeting, the parties touched upon regional security and stability issues. Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for the resolution on recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh that the Regional Council of Ile-de-France adopted in November 2020, as well as the financial aid for taking care of the needs of those who were displaced after the war.
Mirzoyan and Pecresse also discussed humanitarian issues that require urgent solutions, particularly the speedy repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons being held, as well as protection of the cultural and religious heritage of Artsakh in the territories that are currently under the control of Azerbaijan.