Russian servicemen get stuck under an avalanche in South Ossetia

Five servicemen of the Southern Military Okrug of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are stuck under an avalanche in the southern wing of the portal of the Transcaucasian Highway in South Ossetia, assistance has been provided to three of them, and the search for the other two continues, TASS reports, citing the press service of the Southern Military Okrug.
The servicemen were overseeing the tunnel, and the avalanche covered their kiosk in snow, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of South Ossetia Atsamaz Bestauti told TASS. “Two servicemen have been brought out of the avalanche, they are alive and have been sent to the republican hospital in Tskhinvali. Another one has been found, and the search for the other two continues,” he added.
Rescuers are working on the spot.