Tuesday
December 21
Tuesday
December 21
It's snowing for the first time this year in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


It’s snowing for the first time this year in Yerevan.

As reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, tonight, due to a cold atmospheric front, it will be snowing across the country from time to time, in the mountainous areas and foothills — all day tomorrow, and in the valleys — in the evening.

There will be strong winds in certain areas, in the mountainous areas — snowstorms and low horizontal visibility. On Dec. 21 and 22, in the mountainous areas and foothills the roads will be icy in the afternoon and evening, and in the valleys — at night.
Հայերեն and Русский
