It's snowing for the first time this year in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

It’s snowing for the first time this year in Yerevan.
As reported the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, tonight, due to a cold atmospheric front, it will be snowing across the country from time to time, in the mountainous areas and foothills — all day tomorrow, and in the valleys — in the evening.
There will be strong winds in certain areas, in the mountainous areas — snowstorms and low horizontal visibility. On Dec. 21 and 22, in the mountainous areas and foothills the roads will be icy in the afternoon and evening, and in the valleys — at night.