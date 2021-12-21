News
Tuesday
December 21
Iran's Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo passes away after contracting COVID-19
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announced that the Iranian ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo passed away on Tuesday morning after contracting COVID-19, Mehr reports.

Martyr Irloo, who was also a chemical warfare veteran, contracted COVID-19 at his mission site in Yemen, Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Due to the late cooperation of some countries, he, unfortunately, returned to the country in unfavorable conditions, and despite using all the treatment measures to improve his condition, he was martyred on Tuesday morning, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.

Irloo officially began his diplomatic mission to Yemen in November 2020, in defiance of the United States’ anger at the two countries’ developing relations.

The United States added him to the list of its sanctions a month later.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
