Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan greeted pompously after release from custody

Residents of the city of Kajaran of Syunik Province of Armenia greeted Mayor Manvel Paramazyan pompously after he was released from custody a few days ago.
The Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Province ruled to release Paramazyan on bail, and on Dec. 18, he was released from the “Hospital of Convicts” (Paramazyan has a health problem).
Paramazyan is charged with assisting Armen Andreasyan in a robbery by lending criminally acquired property. Based on the charge, he received a bribe with the support of an employee of the city council of Kajaran in order to perform actions within the scope of his powers and help implement such actions through the use of official position.
In addition, Paramazyan, along with employees of the city council of Kajaran, committed official fraud by entering clearly false information in official documents and drawing up false documents.
Paramazyan’s attorneys claim that the charge brought against their client is groundless and there is not one piece of evidence by which it will be substantiated that Paramazyan has committed any crime.