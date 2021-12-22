News
Armenian judges address justice minister, say draft laws will put their independence at risk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A group of judges of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction and the Criminal Court of Appeal have addressed Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan with regard to the drafts of the constitutional laws on making amendments to the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia” and on making amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Constitutional Court, along with their comments and suggestions.

The judges expressed certainty that the amendments proposed under the drafts are inadmissible and directly oppose the principle of legal certainty and the inadmissibility of the use of regressive force of a law, and adoption of the drafts will put the independence of judges and the judiciary at risk.

 Judges Davit Harutyunyan, Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan, Artur Stepanyan, Arman Hovhannisyan and Davit Balayan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, as well as Judges Alexander Azaryan, Vazgen Rshtuni, Arshak Vardanyan and Mkhitar Papoyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia signed under the comments and suggestions.
