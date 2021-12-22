News
Newspaper: Another bonus pay distributed in Armenia parliament
Newspaper: Another bonus pay distributed in Armenia parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia writes: Although back in October the NA opposition "Armenia" Faction petitioned to the Constitutional Court on the issue of bonuses, the NA leadership continues to distribute bonuses.

Yesterday the NA president Alen Simonyan signed another order, according to which he has decided to "encourage the NA MPs, the civil servants and employees of the NA staff with a one-time monetary award, according to the appendices."

By the way, according to the custom, the appendices are not put in the order, and the amount [of the bonuses] is unknown.

Several opposition MPs informed us yesterday that they had not received a bonus.

Let us recall that the [aforesaid] petition of the "Armenia" Faction completely disputes the system of awarding state political officials (RA president, prime minister, deputy prime ministers, ministers, deputy ministers, MPs).
