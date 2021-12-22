Yerevan city council convenes special session, no-confidence motion against Mayor Marutyan on agenda

The Yerevan Council of Elders has convened a special session Wednesday, and with only one matter on the agenda: the council’s draft decision on expressing no confidence in Mayor Hayk Marutyan.
The ruling majority "My Step" Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders had collected signatures to express no confidence in Marutyan. This initiative is supported also by the members of the opposition “Prosperous Armenia” Faction and Ani Khachatryan from the opposition “Luys” Faction.
But several members of the "My Step" Faction have opposed this initiative and resigned from the Yerevan city council.