News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Yerevan city council convenes special session, no-confidence motion against Mayor Marutyan on agenda
Yerevan city council convenes special session, no-confidence motion against Mayor Marutyan on agenda
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Yerevan Council of Elders has convened a special session Wednesday, and with only one matter on the agenda: the council’s draft decision on expressing no confidence in Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

The ruling majority "My Step" Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders had collected signatures to express no confidence in Marutyan. This initiative is supported also by the members of the opposition “Prosperous Armenia” Faction and Ani Khachatryan from the opposition “Luys” Faction.

But several members of the "My Step" Faction have opposed this initiative and resigned from the Yerevan city council.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos