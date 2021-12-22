Armenia PM expresses condolences over death of wife of statesman and National Hero Karen Demirtchyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a condolence telegram on the occasion of the death of Rima Demirtchyan, wife of National Hero of Armenia, statesman and political figure Karen Demirtchyan. The telegram reads as follows:
“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of Rima Demirtchyan, wife of National Hero of Armenia, statesman and political figure Karen Demirtchyan and the director of the Karen Demirtchyan Benevolent Foundation.
Mrs. Demirtchyan was an exemplary woman, a caring mother who enjoyed the love and respect of the public. She was also a professor with a prolific career and had educated wide circles of the young generation.
After the tragic death of Karen Demirtchyan, Mrs. Demirtchyan kept the memory of her husband alive with her activities, and with this, she helped make the image of Karen Demirtchyan the state, national and political figure complete.
At this moment of dire loss, I express my deep condolences to the family and relatives of Rima Demirtchyan, wishing them patience and courage.”