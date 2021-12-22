Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss prospects for restoration of communications in South Caucasus

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, the Office of the Prime Minister informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Russian interdepartmental delegation headed by Overchuk is in Yerevan within the framework of the 20th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

Pashinyan highlighted the holding of this meeting and wished success to the work of the aforesaid commission.

The Russian deputy PM, in turn, stressed that this year the Armenian-Russian bilateral contacts have been quite intensive, and that a number of Russian business missions and representatives, who are very interested in working in Armenia, have visited the latter.

Pashinyan and Overchuk discussed the agenda of Armenian-Russian cooperation and economic ties. The interlocutors touched upon the amount of bilateral trade in 2021, and noted the respective growth. Also, both sides stressed the importance of making comprehensive efforts to fully realize the existing potential in trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

The parties exchanged views also on the prospects for the restoration of transport communications in the South Caucasus, as well as the respective activities of the trilateral working group headed by the deputy PMs of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan.