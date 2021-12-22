152 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 152 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 343,997 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, seven more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,921 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 153, the total respective number so far is 329,281, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,301—a drop by eight from the previous day.

And 6,756 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,509,795 such tests have been performed to date.