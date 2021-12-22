News
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 285 coronavirus tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which 26 new cases of this disease were confirmed.  

At present, 85 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 16 patients are in critical condition while 43 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 30,925 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,709 of them have come back positive.
