Peskov: Russia has informed Turkey that it doesn't approve of naming of a park after Dudayev

Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov has labeled as painful for the residents of Chechnya the Turkish government’s decision on naming one of the parks after a terrorist who tried to seize the region of Russia, and so, he understands the emotional reaction of Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadirov, RIA Novosti reports.
“This is a rather emotional, yet explicable reaction of the leader of the Russian region who has been through several wars that were provoked and unleashed by terrorists who were trying to take over that region of Russia. One of the terrorists who did that was Dudayev. Unfortunately, one of the parks in a region of Turkey was named after that terrorist. Of course, this is a rather painful decision for all Chechens and the Republic of Chechnya, and so, such emotional reaction is understandable,” Peskov said, adding that Russia has already informed, through diplomatic channels, the Turkish counterparts that Russia doesn’t approve of the decision, to say the least.