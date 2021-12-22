Peskov says Putin-Biden video call might be held before end of the year

Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov says Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden might hold a talk via video call by the end of this year, even though there is no specific agreement, TASS reports.
“It might take place and it might not take place. It is quickly agreed upon, if necessary. There is still no specific agreement,” Peskov said.
Commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement that Washington doesn’t have any plans to hold a new meeting of Putin and Biden, Peskov stated that ‘he [Blinken] talked about meetings’. Earlier, Putin, starting the Dec. 7 talks with Biden via a video call, said he would really like to see him in person.