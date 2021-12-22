Member of ruling faction is chairing session of Yerevan Council of Elders after recess, not mayor

The session of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, during which the members are considering the draft decision on expressing no confidence in Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, is not being chaired by Hayk Marutyan after recess.
Marutyan had been chairing the session since morning, and he had a long and sharp speech before the recess.
At this moment, the session is being chaired by member of the Council of Elders Marat Tokhyan (“My Step” faction) since none of the deputy mayors is present either, and in this case, the eldest member of the Council of Elders shall chair the session.
As reported earlier, the Yerevan municipal council has convened a special session Wednesday—and with only one matter on the agenda: the draft decision of the Yerevan Council of Elders on expressing no confidence in Mayor Hayk Marutyan. Also, this draft proposes to elect Deputy Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan as the Mayor of Yerevan. The session is being chaired by Hayk Marutyan.
The ruling majority "My Step" Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders had collected signatures to express no confidence in Marutyan. This initiative is supported also by the members of the opposition “Prosperous Armenia” Faction and Ani Khachatryan from the opposition “Luys” Faction.
But several members of the "My Step" Faction have opposed this initiative and resigned from the Yerevan city council.