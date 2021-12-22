Armenia Deputy PM: Most realistic projects are being considered in this stage

The task force for unblocking of communications in provinces is considering the option of phased opening of the Yeraskh-Horadiz railway. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan told RFE/RL Armenian Service today, commenting on the discussions held within the scope of the task force led by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

According to him, one of the options presented during the discussion is that Armenia doesn’t have to wait until the construction of a new railway in the Meghri and Michnavan-Horadiz sectors. In particular, it was proposed to open communication toward Iran through Nakhchivan since earlier it had been declared that construction of the railway may last three years.

According to Grigoryan, any opportunity for unblocking that can be implemented with the help of the existing infrastructures, is desired for the Armenian side. “However, this is still a matter of negotiations, and I can’t say what agreement we will reach,” Grigoryan added.

The possibility of opening of another railway (Ijevan-Kazakh) passing through northeastern Armenia was also considered. “Nevertheless, in this stage, the most realistic projects with a reasonable ratio of expenditures and outcomes are being considered,” Grigoryan said, adding that the issue of restoration of railway communication with Turkey hasn’t been considered at the conceptual level yet.