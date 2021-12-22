Saakashvili to not attend trial in Tbilisi court today

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili won’t attend today’s trial over border trespassing in Tbilisi, his attorney Beka Basilaya told reporters today, Sputnik Georgia reports.
The attorney added that his client can’t attend due to his health condition.
As far as the previous trials are concerned, Saakashvili is involved in a charge of dispersing the rally held on Nov. 7, 2007 and embezzling state funds; his participation in the court sessions will also depend on his health condition.
After a 50-day hunger strike, the former Georgian president, who is sentenced to six years in prison under two criminal cases, is recovering at the military hospital in Gori.