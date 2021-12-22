News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Show news feed
Saakashvili to not attend trial in Tbilisi court today
Saakashvili to not attend trial in Tbilisi court today
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili won’t attend today’s trial over border trespassing in Tbilisi, his attorney Beka Basilaya told reporters today, Sputnik Georgia reports.

The attorney added that his client can’t attend due to his health condition.

As far as the previous trials are concerned, Saakashvili is involved in a charge of dispersing the rally held on Nov. 7, 2007 and embezzling state funds; his participation in the court sessions will also depend on his health condition.

After a 50-day hunger strike, the former Georgian president, who is sentenced to six years in prison under two criminal cases, is recovering at the military hospital in Gori.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Saakashvili says he doesn't want high-ranking position in Georgia
In his letter, he expressed gratitude...
 Rustaveli Avenue blocked in central Tbilisi
The form of public transport will also...
 Georgian CEC: Ruling party leads local elections with 48.56% of votes
However, most likely, he will not be able to win in the first round...
 Newly-elected Georgian PM appoints Deputy PMs
On February 22, the Georgian parliament approved the new government...
 Tbilisi to US, EU, and NATO: We stand on the defense of the state's honor
The US embassy, NATO and EU were deeply concerned by the decision of the Georgian government...
 Georgia's ruling party nominates Irakli Gharibashvili for Prime Minister
The ruling party had to elect a candidate for...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos