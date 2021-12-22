News
Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas
Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, who is on a working visit to Armenia, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Security Council Bureau.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the programs to be carried out in the period of the Armenian chairmanship in the CSTO. In this context, the joint actions of CSTO member states to develop a policy on terrorism, extremism, migration security, biological security and against the dissemination of narcotics were considered a priority.

The interlocutors exchanged views on easing tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the borders of Tajikistan with Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan. Here the CSTO Secretary-General emphasized that there might be a big flow of Afghan refugees to the territories of CSTO member states and labeled this as a challenge in migration.

Secretary Grigoryan presented the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, emphasizing that this is a primary challenge for Armenia. In this context, the parties attached importance to the ensuring of conditions for launching the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border quickly.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
