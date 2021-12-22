Inter-agency task force holds first session at Armenia Emergency Situations Ministry

Armenian and Russian FMs hold phone talks

Georgian and Azerbaijani MODs sign 2022 Bilateral Cooperation Plan

Deputy PM: Armenia seeks to diversify its energy system

Analyst: At this rate, Armenia's authorities might refuse to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex soon

Papikyan, Zas discuss CSTO priorities during Armenia chairmanship

Iran-Armenia Friendship Group member: Tehran won't tolerate any territorial change in the region

Armenia opposition party leader is arrested

One dollar falls below AMD 480 in Armenia

Erdogan rejects possibility of snap elections in Turkey

Iranian FM: Iran welcomes further economic and trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

Peskov says Putin-Biden video call might be held before end of the year

Lavrov urges NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to resign

Saakashvili to not attend trial in Tbilisi court today

Azerbaijan extends special lockdown regime

Peskov: Russia has informed Turkey that it doesn't approve of naming of a park after Dudayev

Yerevan has new mayor

Yerevan hosts meeting of Armenia-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation

Armenia Deputy PM: Most realistic projects are being considered in this stage

Armenia PM expresses condolences over death of wife of statesman and National Hero Karen Demirtchyan

Russia presidential spokesman informs about CIS leaders’ summit on December 29

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas

Armenia’s Sarkissian, Kuwait diplomat confer on regional issues

President, PM discuss challenges facing Armenia

Member of ruling faction is chairing session of Yerevan Council of Elders after recess, not mayor

Azerbaijan defense minister tells details of their operation to seize Karabakh’s Shushi

International Studies expert: For first time Armenia enters process with Turkey, meeting Ankara’s main preconditions

Yerevan Mayor on Armenia’s ruling political force: These people are trying to privatize the revolution

Artsakh official: Why international leaders praise Baku for releasing Armenian captives if it’s international law duty?

Armenia President signs law on 2022 state budget

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Iran FM heading for Azerbaijan

152 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss prospects for restoration of communications in South Caucasus

World oil prices going up

City council majority faction: Current situation will not enable to work, serve Yerevan effectively for next 2 years

Newspaper: Another bonus pay distributed in Armenia parliament

Yerevan city council convenes special session, no-confidence motion against Mayor Marutyan on agenda

Newspaper: Heated discussion occurs during meeting with Armenia PM

Armenian judges address justice minister, say draft laws will put their independence at risk

26 Italian MPs express satisfaction with release of 10 Armenian POWs

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan greeted pompously after release from custody

Aliyev meets with Georgian defense minister

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo passes away after contracting COVID-19

Japan hangs three suicide bomber convicts

It's snowing for the first time this year in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Opposition and police clash in Sukhumi

Russian servicemen get stuck under an avalanche in South Ossetia

Turkey's TRT covers normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul railway project launched

Armenia FM receives Ile-de-France's Regional Council president, humanitarian issues discussed

Armenian cross-stone placed and consecrated in Ukraine's Severodonetsk

Armenia Parliament ex-Speaker Karen Demirtchyan's widow dies at 88

EU Special Representative welcomes handover of 2 Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenia

Putin, Macron discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict

Georgians holding demonstration demanding Saakashvili's release in Tbilisi

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives head of France's Ile-de-France region

Armenia customs attaché: There are nearly 400-500 Armenian truck drivers at Upper Lars checkpoint

Armenia Ombudsman, UNICEF release teacher's guide about children's rights

Armenia health minister receives leaders of several Russian companies

Armenia President, Japan Ambassador discuss current agenda of Armenian-Japanese relations

Sarkissian to Pecresse: During war we were convinced once again that France is our real friend

Putin assigns to enhance military-technical cooperation with Shanghai Cooperation Organization and CSTO

Armen Sarkissian receives India Ambassador

Armenia ex-Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan files report to incumbent Attorney General

Members of Armenia ruling party boycott first session of Council of Elders in Aparan

Deputies of Iranian Majles visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Yerevan main Christmas tree to be lighted Thursday

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Ruling power lawmaker: Azerbaijan servicemen’s capture by Armenia soldiers is deterrent for Baku

Ruling force MP: Armenia envoy for dialogue with Turkey will have quite representative apparatus

Vladimir Putin: Humanitarian situation in Karabakh has improved thanks to Russian peacekeepers

Armenia premier’s working visit to Georgia concludes

Russia, Turkey discuss current situation in Syria

Russia deputy PM to arrive in Armenia today

Armenia President congratulates Emmanuel Macron

15th attempt to elect Armenia legislature committee deputy chair also fails

Armenia National Security Service launches criminal case on fight in parliament

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: It is state’s duty to ensure MP Gevorgyan's participation in PACE work

Armenia opposition party leader detained

Armenia PM: Route connecting Persian Gulf to Black Sea can boost regional cooperation

Yerevan municipal council session not convened

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM now MP Gevorgyan case trial resumes with recess

Pashinyan: Armenia, Georgia have potential to expand cooperation in telecommunications, high tech, cybersecurity

Armenia revenue committee: Large drug smuggling exposed

Pashinyan to Macron: Armenia stands with you and friendly France

Karen Vardanyan donates 11 medical equipment worth 100 million drams to ‘Muratsan’ hospital

2 more persons die of coronavirus in Artsakh

Vahe Hakobyan, Seyed Mahdi Farshadan emphasize development of Meghri Free Economic Zone of Armenia

World gold prices dropping

137 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Zas: CSTO supports Armenia steps to resolve situation through political means

Russia peacekeepers carry out peacekeeping tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ombudsman: Hate speech has no relation to freedom of speech

Ruling majority faction boycotting Mayor Marutyan-led session of Yerevan city council

Biden family has new first puppy

World oil prices on the rise

Armenia, Georgia PMs arrive at their working dinner in Tbilisi via cable car (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia authorities doing everything to appoint their people as community leaders

US says it will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapon